Mariners' Infield Tandem Takes Spot on SportsCenter's "Top Plays"
The Seattle Mariners lost on Thursday afternoon to the Houston Astros, but they were No. 1 somewhere: SportsCenter!
That's right, the M's infield tandem of JP Crawford and Dylan Moore earned the top spot on the SC: Top 10 plays for Thursday night after this incredible 6-4-3 putout in the seventh inning.
Mariners' fan @brittanyanne08_ posted the clip of the SportsCenter segment on "X." You can see the play again and listen to the commentary on it below:
Infielders do practice plays like this but it should be even more highly-regarded considering that Moore is not a natural second baseman. While Crawford is adept at improvisation like that, the instincts and communication between two guys that don't generally play together is really impressive. It also should not be overlooked how awesome the pick from Ty France on the back side of this play is.
The Mariners are now 31-27 and in first place in the American League West.
The M's will open up a weekend series with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Seattle. First pitch from T-Mobile Park will be at 7:10 p.m. PT and the game will only be shown on Apple TV+. The Angels haven't named a starting pitcher yet for the game but we know that Bryan Woo will pitch for the M's.
He's currently 2-0 with a 1.66 ERA since coming off the injured list.
The Angels will enter this weekend in last place in the American League West. Mike Trout is out indefinitely after injuring his knee earlier this season.
