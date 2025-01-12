Seattle Mariners Make Social Media Post For Bench Coach Manny Acta's Birthday
The Seattle Mariners celebrated a pair of birthdays on Jan. 11 for two of the most respected and longest-tenured people in the entire organization.
On the player's side, Seattle starting shortstop JP Crawford turned 30 years-old.
And among the coaching staff, Manny Acta celebrated his 56th birthday.
Acta is one of the more well-regarded coaches on the Mariners' staff and has an incredible wealth of experience he's brought to the team the last nine years.
Acta spent six years in the Houston Astros organization as a minor leaguer from 1986-1991 and immediately shifted to analytics and coaching when his playing career was over. There was one year of overlap in 1991 when Acta was a player-coach.
Acta was a minor league manager for a decade from 1993-2002 and got his first taste of major league coaching under Frank Robinson with the Montreal Expos. He was the third base coach for the team from 2002-05 and spent another two years with the New York Mets in the same role.
Acta had the first of two stints as a major league manager from 2007-09 with the Washington Nationals. His second try at skipper was with the then-Cleveland Indians from 2010-12. Acta also managed the 2006 Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic team that finished fourth.
When Scott Servais was hired as the Seattle manager, he brought on Acta as the third base coach on Nov. 9, 2015. Acta received a huge show of respect from the organization when he was assigned the No. 14 uniform number, which belonged to former team manager Lou Piniella. The number was out of service since Piniella left the organization.
Acta was the third base coach throughout Servais' tenure and was retained by new manager Dan Wilson when he was hired on Aug. 22 this past season. Three months later on Nov. 26, he became the team's bench coach.
Acta has been a crucial part of Seattle's staff since he was hired, as evident by the fact that Wilson and the organization chose to retain him. And he'll likely continue to play a huge role with the team for as long as he wants to.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS CELEBRATE JP CRAWFORD'S 30TH BIRTHDAY: The Seattle Mariners made a post for the 30th birthday of their longtime starting shortstop on X. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SIGN STARTING PITCHER DYLAN FILE TO MINOR LEAGUE DEAL: The Seattle Mariners helped bolster their minor league starting rotation by signing a former Milwaukee Brewers prospect to a minor league contract. CLICK HERE
ANALYSIS: LUIS CASTILLO'S FATE COULD DEPEND ON ROKI SASAKI: The future of the Seattle Mariners three-time All-Star pitcher could be determined when the Japanese ace finds a home. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.