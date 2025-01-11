Seattle Mariners Sign Starting Pitcher Dylan File to Minor League Deal
The Seattle Mariners minor league system is likely going to look significantly different in 2025.
The team's Double-A affiliate, Arkansas Travelers, will be without starting infielder and a top Mariners prospect, Cole Young. He'll have a chance to factor into the major league club's second base plans this upcoming season. And Double-A starting pitchers Logan Evans and Brandyn Garcia are also expected to make some kind of major league appearance for Seattle in 2025.
With these expected departures, the Travelers will at least need starting pitching help in 2025. And the Mariners signed a veteran minor leaguer who fits the bill.
Seattle signed starting pitcher Dylan File to a minor league deal on Jan. 2. According to his roster page, he was assigned to Arkansas.
File was originally drafted in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers out of Dixie State (now Utah Tech). He spent five years with the organization before he was released on Nov. 15, 2022. He spent 2023 without a team and signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Feb. 8, 2024. He elected free agency at the end of the season.
While with the Diamondbacks organization, File made 21 appearances (20 starts) with Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles and Triple-A Reno Aces.
File registered a 5.27 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 107.2 innings pitched in 2024.
File could likely make some appearances with the Mariners Triple-A affiliate, Tacoma Rainiers, due to his experience and brief stints in Triple-A across his time with Milwaukee and Arizona.
Barring an emergency situation, it's unlikely File makes a major league appearance for the Mariners in 2025. But his veteran presence in the organization's higher minor league levels will likely pay dividends for those clubs.
