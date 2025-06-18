Seattle Mariners Make Surprising Roster Move, Releasing Interesting Veteran Bullpen Arm
The Seattle Mariners organization cut ties with right-handed reliever Shintaro Fujinami on Tuesday, releasing him from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, according to his MiLB player page.
It's a disappointing resolution to Fujinami's tenure in Seattle after he was signed to a minor league deal in the offseason. Armed with electric stuff, he struck out 24 batters in 18.2 innings at Tacoma, however, the control is a real concern, as he walked 26 and hit three in just those 18.2 innings.
It's unclear why the Mariners released Fujinami at this time, but reports out of Japan indicate that he could look to resume his career in his home country.
The Mariners' bullpen, although average in many spots, doesn't seem to have a lot of openings at the moment. Trent Thornton has struggled, with an ERA over seven, but the team apparently doesn't want to designate him for assignment since he's out of options. Even if they did, Jackson Kowar is waiting in Triple-A and is currently on the 40-man roster.
Fujinami came to the United States in the 2023 season, signing with the Oakland Athletics. Though he broke camp as a starter, he quickly transitioned to the bullpen, finding more success there.
He was 5-8 with the A's, posting a 8.57 ERA. However, he had a 4.85 ERA in 30 games with the Baltimore Orioles after a mid-season trade that year. He helped the Orioles get to the playoffs and continually flashed velocity in the upper-90s.
Because of a shoulder injury, he did not pitch at all in the majors in 2024. He was with the Mets organization as he rehabbed, going 1-2 with a 5.94 ERA across four levels. He had a 6.68 ERA with Triple-A Syracuse,.
The Mariners will take on the Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.
