Seattle Mariners Making Massive Offensive Improvements in This Key Area
The Seattle Mariners have won five of their last six games after sweeping the Texas Rangers this past weekend at T-Mobile Park.
Despite long-term injuries to Victor Robles and Ryan Bliss, the M's have played (mostly) good baseball lately and they've gotten solid contributions from up-and-down the lineup.
Rowdy Tellez hit a home run off Jacob deGrom on Friday, Leo Rivas had a hit and two walks and we've also seen Miles Mastrobuoni consistently hit the ball hard. That's in addition to Cal Raleigh hitting a home run in three straight games.
But there's also a specific area in which the M's have improved, which was brought to light by Nathan Bishop at the Light Bat:
10+ Strikeout games through 16 games
2024 Mariners: 11
2025 Mariners: 3
The Mariners offense is far from perfect, especially without Robles, but simply making more contact is a big thing for Edgar Martinez and new hitting coach Kevin Seitzer. The M's have put together some tougher at-bats and have spent less time getting themselves out. For instance, they were able to get deGrom out of the game after just four innings on Friday, which is a huge accomplishment. They also are sixth in the majors in walks, forcing pitchers to run higher pitch counts and pitch under more stress.
This weekend, the Mariners were able to turn that stress into real runs, which they hope continues on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds.
We talked about this and more on the most recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast, which comes out each Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses the series sweep over the Texas Rangers and where the M's are at now. Furthermore, he talks about the promotion of Ben Williamson and what the plan might be for him. Also, former M's star Mike Cameron joins the show to talk about the team, his career, the 2001 season and more. And we hear from Pat Dillon, the radio voice of the Everett AquaSox, as he talks about Jurrangelo Cijntje, Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes and more. LISTEN HERE:
PLANS FOR BEN?: Ben Williamson, the M's No. 13 prospect has been called up, but what does this mean for the rest of the roster? CLICK HERE:
MOVIN' ON UP:Logan Gilbert had seven strikeouts on Sunday, putting in seventh place all-time on the Mariners' franchise list.CLICK HERE: