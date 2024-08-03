Seattle Mariners Manager Comments on Reunion With Reliever
SEATTLE — The last big move the Seattle Mariners made before the trade deadline was to acquire right-handed reliever JT Chargois from the Miami Marlins on Monday.
The Mariners were in need of another bullpen arm and Chargois fit the bill. He's a predominately slider-sinker pitcher who fits the team's philosophy on the mound. He's been seldom-used this season due to a variety of injuries but his arm is fresh (only 15 appearances this year).
And he's very familiar with T-Mobile Park.
Chargois pitched for Seattle in 2021 and posted a 3.00 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 31 appearances. He originally signed with the team on a minor league deal before that season and impressed enough to move up the ranks.
He has a 1.62 ERA and 12 strikeouts this year.
Chargois was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays on July 29, 2021, and has spent the last three years in Florida with the Rays and Marlins.
Chargois' familiarity with the Mariners is likely to pay dividends in the boxscore. But it's also good to have him back in the clubhouse.
"He's an interesting character," Seattle manager Scott Servais said in a pregame interview Friday. "Like they all are that we brought in. But we just have a little more history with (Chargois). I love what he did with us before. ... He grew into a pretty big role for us. And it took him a while to understand what we were looking for. But he's had a good run."
Last time Chargois was with the Mariners, he was mainly used in a pivot role — a reliever that comes in after the starter is pulled with runners on base.
Servais didn't say definitively whether or not Chargois will be used in that role this time around. He mentioned the recent outings of Austin Voth as a reason for that.
Servais said he hopes to get Chargois in Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Chargois is a quality veteran arm that will likely be a big help to a bullpen that has been heavily used over the last two weeks.
If he has the type of form he during his first stint in Seattle, Chargois' return will be more than welcome.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
