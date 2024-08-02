New Seattle Mariners Set to Make Their T-Mobile Park Debuts
The Seattle Mariners are set to begin the first of a nine-game homestead against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. And there will be a few new faces that Mariners fans will see making their debut in Seattle colors at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena, infielder Justin Turner and relievers Yimi Garcia and JT Chargois before the trade deadline.
Arozarena, Turner and Garcia all played for Seattle during its six-game road trip against the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox. Chargois is the only one who hasn't debuted for the Mariners since being acquired.
The three who have made their debuts so far have been proving the trades for them have been worth it.
Arozarena is batting .316 since making his debut for Seattle with a home run and two RBIs. He's also scored five times.
Turner is hitting .300 with two RBIs since coming over to the Mariners.
Garcia has made three appearances for Seattle and has struck out three batters, allowed just one hit and is yet to give up a free base. He retired the side in his first two appearances.
Chargois hasn't debuted this season for the Mariners — but he's no stranger to T-Mobile Park.
He spent the first half of the 2021 season with Seattle and had a 3.00 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 31 appearances for the team.
The Mariners had multiple injury scares during their road trip. Jorge Polanco, Victor Robles, Bryan Woo and Gregory Santos all either exited games early or missed games with various ailments. That's in addition to Julio Rodriguez, JP Crawford and Dominic Canzone all being on the injured list.
These new players and the experience they bring to the team will likely be depended on a lot going into the final stretch of the season.
First pitch between Seattle and Philadelphia will be at 6:40 p.m. PT on Friday.
