Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Discusses First Spring Training in Current Role
Many Seattle Mariners players reported to spring training in recent days at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz. Many players have been there before. But the man tasked with leading those players is experiencing his first spring training in his current role.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson was hired on Aug. 22 and led the team to a 21-13 record over the final 34 games of 2024. He's been a part of spring training many times in past years due to his various roles with the franchise, but 2025 is his first as Seattle's skipper.
Wilson spoke to the media in a news conference posted on the Mariners YouTube channel and talked about going through his first spring training as the manager.
"Certainly there was much more on my plate in the offseason than in past years," Wilson said in the news conference. "But that makes this a little more special. Because you've put a lot of thought into it, you've put a lot of preparation into it. We've put a lot of meetings into it. And this where you see the fruits of that labor begin to take place."
Wilson talked about meeting with many members of the coaching staff and the roster throughot the offseason. There were new additions to the coaching staff that Wilson got more familiar with, and he was able to have frank conversations he described as "beneficial" with several players.
Many players have familiarity with Wilson due to him being being involved in the franchise, both in spring training and the minor leagues. But the news staff could be an adjustment. The team's previous manager, Scott Servais, has led the organization for nine years. And it will be interesting to see how the team responds to Wilson over the course of a full offseason and regular season.
