Left-Handed Reliever Jhonathan Diaz Returns to Seattle Mariners on Minor League Deal
Spring training has officially begun for the Seattle Mariners.
Pitchers and catcher reported to the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz., on Feb. 12 and a full squad workout will take place less than a week later on Feb. 18. The group features old and new faces, including prospects competing in spring training for the first time.
One of those familiar faces includes a left-handed reliever that wasn't away from the Mariners for long.
According to a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) from The Seattle Times' Ryan Divish, left-handed reliever Jhonathan Diaz is at spring training with Seattle on a minor league deal. He was previously designated for assignment on Feb. 3 and elected free agency on Feb. 7. He was removed from the 40-man roster after the Mariners traded for right-handed reliever Casey Legumina from the Cincinnati Reds for cash.
Diaz originally signed with the Mariners on a minor league contract with a spring training invite on Feb. 7, 2024. Similar to the deal he's on now.
Throughout 2024, Diaz was optioned to Seattle's Triple-A club, the Tacoma Rainiers, and recalled several different times. He ended up making five appearances (one start) and posted a 4.66 ERA with eight strikeouts in 9.2 innings pitched. He was one of seven pitchers to start a game for the Mariners in 2024.
Seattle has at least two, possibly three, spots open in the bullpen. Second base will be the biggest competition the team needs to sort out before opening day on March 27. But the bullpen isn't too far behind in the priority list. The Mariners have a lot of pitchers in spring training that will be fighting for a role on the major league roster, and the team could defer to Diaz's experience for one of those spots.
