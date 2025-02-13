Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Bryce Miller Comments on Developing New Pitch For 2025
The Seattle Mariners pitchers and catchers began what could be an amazing encore to an elite 2024 season as they reported for the first day of spring training on Feb. 12 at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.
There will be a lot of eyes on the bullpen and who steps up to fill the open spots in that group on the major league roster. But the Mariners starting pitchers will also get some much-deserved attention.
Seattle's starting rotation was arguably the best in baseball in 2024. The group was the only one that had four pitchers start 30 or more games and led the majors in quality starts and total innings pitched. And one pitcher already has a more diverse arsenal than he did last year.
Third-year starter and Texas A&M alum Bryce Miller has been sharing videos on social media throughout the offseason of him throwing bullpens. One of the videos he shared showed him throwing a cutter with nearly 14 inches of vertical movement and nearly -7 inches of horizontal movement at 88 miles an hour.
Miller commented on adding a cutter to his arsenal in a story published by Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times:
“Yeah, I add a new pitch every offseason," Miller said. "I think I throw about eight different pitches now.”
Miller had a 2.94 ERA with 171 strikeouts across 180.1 innings pitched in 31 starts. According to Baseball Savant, Miller threw a cutter just 63 times out of 2,749 total pitches in 2024. His cutter was his worst pitch from a numbers standpoint. Hitters averaged a .250 average against it. Miller generated a 12.5% whiff rate with it.
Miller already has a put-away rate of over 20% on his four-seam fastball, splitter and sinker. If he brings the cutter up to the level of those three offerings, then he'll be due for another successful season in 2025.
