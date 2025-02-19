WATCH: J.P. Crawford Gets a Hit Off Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert at Camp
The Seattle Mariners are officially ramping up into game time during the second week of spring training in Peoria, Ariz.
Feb. 18 marked the first joint practice of big league camp between the Mariners pitchers (reported Feb. 12) and the team's position players. And two of the most respected players on the team went head-to-head during live at-bats.
Seattle starting shortstop J.P. Crawford went against ace starting pitcher Logan Gilbert. The live at-bats were pitcher, batter and catcher with no fielders. Onlooking coaches called balls and strikes.
Crawford got a hit off Gilbert in their face-off. The former connected for a single to left field, per a video from The Seattle Times' Ryan Divish.
Crawford is coming off a down season where he had two respective stints on the injured list. He hit just .202 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs in 105 games. He hit .266 with 19 homers and 65 RBIs in 145 games the year before.
Gilbert had the opposite fortune as Crawford. The former made the first All-Star game of his career and had a 3.23 ERA with 220 strikeouts in 208.2 innings pitched across 33 starts. He led the team in strikeouts, games started, quality starts, innings pitched and was sixth in the American League Cy Young vote.
Crawford is considered the "unofficial captain" of the Mariners. He's been on the team consecutively longer than any other position player. Gilbert is considered the crown jewel of a starting rotation that's arguably the best in the sport.
And early returns from spring training are looking good for both players.
