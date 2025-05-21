Seattle Mariners' Manager Discusses Thought Process During Pivotal Eighth Inning of Tuesday Loss
CHICAGO - The Seattle Mariners lost a tough 1-0 affair on Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. The loss drops the Mariners to 27-20 and snaps their four-game losing streak.
Casey Lawrence took the loss on the mound despite throwing five solid innings in relief of opener Casey Legumina. He allowed a solo run in the third inning and surrendered six hits in total. He walked none and struck out two.
The Mariners had a golden opportunity to tie or take the lead in the top of the eighth inning after Leody Taveras led off with a double, but they weren't able to cash in.
Here's what happened following the Taveras double:
- Miles Mastrobuoni pinch-hit for Dylan Moore, didn't bunt him over, and lined out to left.
- Leo Rivas pinch-hit for Ben Williamson and was hit by a pitch
- J.P. Crawford walked against reliever Cam Booser to load the bases.
- Mitch Garver struck out as he pinch-hit for Jorge Polanco, who still can't hit right-handed.
- Julio Rodriguez lined out to center field to end the inning.
After the game, I asked Dan Wilson about the decision to let Mastrobuoni swing away, as opposed to bunting, which is something the M's have shown a willingness to do this season.
I mean, we're on the road. We need a couple, and, just a situation right there where we're trying to get the lead there in that situation. And 'Stro put up a pretty good at- bat and just wasn't able to get him over in that instance, but able to load the bases anyway and give ourselves a scoring chance.
In addition to that sequence, Wilson was asked about the team's usual ability to come through late in games, but not in this one:
Yeah, I mean, we talked about that. This is what our guys do. They fight. They fight 'til the end. And they put up some really good at-bats. And again, that's the same thing, that inning and gave ourselves a chance. And that's what these guys do so well. And we'll come back tomorrow and bounce back.
The Mariners are scheduled to play the White Sox again on Wednesday at 11:10 a.m. PT. Rain is expected in the forecast and the two teams dealt with a 90-plus minute rain delay on Tuesday.
