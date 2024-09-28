Seattle Mariners Manager Talks About Being Eliminated From Playoff Contention
SEATTLE — The final nail in the coffin of the Seattle Mariners' season came during a day where the team didn't even play.
Wins by the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers on Thursday guaranteed that the Mariners' final three games of the season would be without postseason implications.
It was a disappointing finish to a playoff push that saw Seattle win three of its final four series and featured some amazing performances from players like George Kirby, Victor Robles, Julio Rodriguez, Justin Turner and Bryce Miller just to name a few.
But the Mariners still had to play their final aforementioned games against the Oakland Athletics beginning at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday. And before that game, Seattle manager Dan Wilson commented on the disappointment of missing out on the postseason.
"Yesterday — certainly disappointing news, obviously," Wilson said. "We have really been focused over these last 30-something games on getting ourselves to the postseason. The effort, the fight, how much these guys have put into it has been unbelievable. It's been awesome. And I think that's what makes yesterday sting so much. There's been such a strong push to get back to the postseason where we feel we belong. So it's disappointing. There's no question about it. And it stings. We've got three games left here. Focus remains on those three games. Playing well and winning these three and ending the season on a good, strong note. Then we'll take a minute and begin to look at what lies ahead."
The effort the Mariners, and Wilson, have showed to try and get back to the postseason is undeniable.
Offensive stats were some of the best in the league in September. Rodriguez and Robles were both among the best hitters in the majors over the last couple weeks. Unfortunately, the final push just happened too late in the year.
As Wilson said, Seattle will take some time after the season to evaluate what comes next for the team. But for now, the focus is the Athletics and sending them to Sacramento on a bad note.
