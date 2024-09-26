BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Eliminated From Playoff Contention
The Seattle Mariners went into their off day on Thursday coming off two road series wins against the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.
However, because of several mishaps this season, they weren't in control of their own playoff destiny.
Seattle needed at least one of the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers to lose out in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. Unfortunately for Seattle, that didn't happen.
The Royals and Tigers both won on Thursday, ending the M's chances at postseason play.
Kansas City beat the Washington Nationals 7-4 and Detroit beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.
Both the Royals and Rays ended up retiring the side in order to close out the game, brutally squashing any hope Seattle fans had that one of the Rays or Nationals would make a comeback and preserve the Mariners' season.
There's a lot of what-ifs that Seattle can look back on this season as to why it didn't make the playoffs:
Seattle has had eight one-run losses since the second-to-last road trip of the season. Furthermore, the team exhibited poor hitting most of the year. They also struggled against sub.-500 teams. The list of reasons goes on and on.
Even though the season is effectively over, Seattle still has three games left against the Oakland Athletics beginning at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday.
And once that's over, the Mariners will turn to the offseason.
