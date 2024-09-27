Seattle Mariners Resting Many Starters For Game 1 Against Oakland Athletics
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners had their postseason dreams end on their off-day on Thursday. For the 22nd time in 23 years, the Mariners will not be playing playoff baseball.
Despite that, Seattle still has games to play.
The Mariners will play the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the final series of the season at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
And Seattle will use at least that game to give some of their players some much-needed rest.
The Mariners released their lineup at 2:50 p.m. PT on Friday and a lot of usual starters were missing from the order.
Luke Raley, Victor Robles, Jorge Polanco, Josh Rojas and Justin Turner were all absent from the lineup.
Polanco has been dealing with a knee issue for most of the second half of the season and Robles has been playing with a hand contusion after getting hit by a pitch during Seattle's last homestead.
The 39 year-old Turner has also been dinged in the last week of the season. Luke Raley and Josh Rojas' absences are likely due to the Athletics starting left-handed JP Sears at pitcher. Cal Raleigh, who's dealt with a litany of bumps and bruises this season, will be DHing.
The lineup for Friday's game will be, in order: Julio Rodriguez leading off at center field, Raleigh at designated hitter, Randy Arozarena at left field, Mitch Garver batting cleanup and catching, Dylan Moore at first base, Mitch Haniger at right field, JP Crawford at shortstop, Luis Urias at third base and Leo Rivas at second with Bryan Woo on the mound.
Seattle will be playing for pride this weekend if nothing else. It will also be the last three games the A's play representing the city of Oakland.
The Athletics will play the next three seasons in Sacramento, Calif., while their new stadium in Las Vegas is being built.
It's been a disappointing season for the Mariners and their fans. But maybe they can close out the year with some wins to make the taste in the mouths of the Seattle faithful a little less sour.
