Scott Servais Hangs Out with Unexpected Star After M's Beat Yankees
The Seattle Mariners rallied to beat the New York Yankees on Monday night, 5-4, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The win moved the M's to 26-22 on the season and puts them at 2-2 through a brutal 10-game road trip.
After the win, which was built through a four-run ninth inning, manager Scott Servais hung out in his office with an unlikely star: New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Aaron Rodgers is in the Mariners’ winning clubhouse meeting with Scott Servais, who is a lifelong Packers fan along with quite a few on his staff.
It is well established that Servais is a Packers fan having grown up in Wisconsin, so it's not a surprise that he would want to meet Rodgers, who is one of the best players in that organization's history.
Rodgers is set to enter his 20th year in the NFL this season with the Packers and Jets. He's coming back from a torn Achilles' tendon that cost him all but a handful of snaps for New York in 2023. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro, a four-time MVP and a Super Bowl champion.
He has thrown for 59,055 career yards and 475 career touchdowns.
His Jets play the Seahawks this season, as do the Packers, so hopefully Servais doesn't make his allegiances too public during those games this year.
As for the Mariners, they'll play the Yankees again on Tuesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo pitches against Clarke Schmidt.
