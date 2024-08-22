Seattle Mariners Manager Has Simple Message For Team as Losses Mount
The Seattle Mariners suffered yet another brutal loss in a string of them on Wednesday night, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4. After completing the 1-8 road trip, the Mariners are now 64-64 on the season. They remain 5.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
The last two months have been dreadful for the M's, as they've turned a 10.0 game division lead into the 5.0 game deficit, going 20-33 over their last 53 games.
The group appears to be coming apart at the seams, with everything failing in its own way. The offense has failed to provide any consistent threat, the bullpen has squandered late leads and now even the starting pitching has struggled the last two nights.
After the game on Wednesday, manager Scott Servais, who is on rocky footing himself, delivered a simple message to the team.
Per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times on social media:
Servais had a team meeting after the game, instructing players to clear their heads on the off day and get away from baseball. So he started his media session later than usual. Apparently ROOT ended the postgame show while we were still interviewing him based on text messages. They had a guy there filming it.
Telling players to stay away and clear their heads is probably the best advice that a manager can give at this point. The M's are in a freefall and likely need to just relax and enjoy Thursday's off day.
They'll be in action again on Friday against the San Francisco Giants at T-Mobile Park.
