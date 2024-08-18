Seattle Mariners Manager Infuriates Fans with Comments After Latest Loss
The Seattle Mariners lost 7-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon, another listless effort from a team falling further and further from the playoff race.
The Mariners have lost five straight games, all to teams under .500. They have seen a once 10.0-game lead in the American League West turn into a 4.0 game deficit. Not only do they trail the Astros by those 4.0 games, they also trail the Kansas City Royals by 5.5 games in the wild card race.
It's been a stunning fall for Seattle, and one that has the fanbase particularly on edge. Several Mariners fans have called for manager Scott Servais and/or Jerry Dipoto to be fired through this collapse, and Servais angered fans with his comments after Saturday's loss.
Per Sean Collins on social media:
“It’ll turn. It always does. We’re just going through it right now.”
How many times did we hear Scott Servais say that this year? Fast forward 2 months and it didn’t turn. In fact it only got worse and worse and worse. Rather than demanding change, he preached, it’ll all be fine
The lack of urgency around the Mariners (and Servais) is something we've talked a lot about on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast and M's fans beyond just us are seeing it now also.
Per @MarinersSteve:
The season is over. I've given up on it. It seems to me these players are checked out, I hope I'm wrong and miraculously we turn things completely around, but I'm pretty much done.
Scott has to go.
The Mariners will attempt to right the ship as they play the Pirates again on Sunday morning. First pitch is set for 10:35 a.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's getting swept by the Tigers, why this is all so frustrating and much more. Furthermore, we talk about the Julio Rodriguez-ankle issue, Colt Emerson's big day, prospect rankings and the M's potentially big financial blow. Furthermore, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney joins the show to talk about the M's on "Sunday Night Baseball." CLICK HERE:
RANDY MAKES NEGATIVE HISTORY: Randy Arozarena struck out FIVE times on Saturday afternoon, becoming the latest Mariner to accomplish that dubious feat. CLICK HERE:
CAL IS A MAN OF THE PEOPLE: The Players Weekend bat for Cal Raleigh is awesome, and he shows that he just gets us. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: