Seattle Mariners Minor League Affiliate Working to Stay in Current City and Not Leave Town
Back in July, it looked as if the Modesto Nuts, the low-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, were going to cease being an M's affiliate in 2025. The reason being was the home ballpark, John Thurman Field.
Now, with the involvement of local government, the Nuts are looking to keep the team for at least another year.
The City of Modesto posted the following on "X:"
On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, the City Council will be considering an amendment to the current lease agreement with the Baseball Club of Modesto, LLC (the Modesto Nuts) for John Thurman Field.
If approved, the amendment would extend the current lease through September 2025 and allow the Modesto Nuts to remain in Modesto for the 2025 baseball season.
The amendment would also provide the City and the Modesto Nuts ownership group with additional time to continue negotiations for a long-term lease agreement."
This is interesting because it clearly shows that the issue in Modesto is not on the Mariners side, but on the city side. While this is just speculation, perhaps the city would like to see a new ballpark built as part of some kind of ballpark district, which would aid the economy.
However, the city also (likely) doesn't want to lose the team, so perhaps that's why they are more willing to play ball now.
The Nuts have served as a minor league affiliate for the Mariners, Colorado Rockies, Oakland A's, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City A's, Houston Colt .45s, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Browns in its history. They've won 10 league titles, most recently in 2023 for the Mariners.
