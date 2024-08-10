Seattle Mariners Minor League Affiliate Makes Awesome History on Friday
Congratulations are in order for the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
According to Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto, the team set a franchise record on Friday night in the stolen base department.
The Rainiers just broke their all-time Tacoma franchise record for stolen bases in a season. Jake Slaughter stole second for No. 230, passing the 1982 Tacoma Tigers who had 229. The PCL record is 281 (1981 Albuquerque Dukes).
The Rainiers have been in the Pacific Coast League since 1960 so this is certainly an impressive accomplishment. They have been an affiliate of the Mariners since 1995 but have also shared affiliations with the Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees.
It's undeniable that rule changes in baseball have helped lead to the proliferation of stolen bases. The pitch clock, bigger bases and rules about pitcher disengagements have all made stealing bags easier. Six different members of the Rainiers have double-digit stolen bases this year, including outfielder Cade Marlowe, who leads the way with 43.
Furthermore, Jonatan Clase has 26. He's not even in the organization anymore, having been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline. Samad Taylor also has 37 and Ryan Bliss 35. Biss is currently up at the big league level and hit a big two-run homer to help the Mariners beat the New York Mets on Friday night.
The Mariners will take on the Mets again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Seattle is tied for first first place in the American League West.
