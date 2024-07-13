Mariners Minor Leaguer Suspended 80 Games For PED Use
Seattle Mariners minor league pitcher Yeury Tatiz has been suspended 80 games after failing a PED test. He had been playing for the low-A Modesto Nuts.
The report came from Chris Correa on social media:
Major League Baseball has just announced that @Mariners minor league pitcher Yeury Tatiz, currently with the Modesto Nuts, has been suspended 80-games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
The 80-game mark means that Tatiz will miss the rest of this season and into next season, should the Mariners elect to keep him in the organization.
The 23-year-old righty is not in the Mariners' Top 30 prospects, per MLB.com. He is 1-2 this season with a 3.00 ERA in 21 games, all relief appearances. Lifetime in the minor leagues, he's 11-17 with a 5.77 ERA. This is the third season in a row that he's appeared in Modesto.
Given that fact and now given the suspension, it will be interesting to see whether or not the Mariners think that Tatiz is someone worth holding on to.
At the major league level, the Mariners have been fortunate to not have to deal with a lot of this type of news. The highest profile case of a Mariner player being suspended for PED use was Robinson Cano, who was suspended during the 2018 season. He was subsequently traded in the following offseason to the New York Mets in the deal that netted the Mariners Jarred Kelenic, Jay Bruce and others.
The Mariners and Angels will play again on Saturday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
