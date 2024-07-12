Seattle Mariners Still Have Extremely Soft Schedule as They Try to Battle For AL West Crown
The Seattle Mariners will need to put together a great post All-Star break run if they want to hold off the Houston Astros and win the American League West for the first time since 2001.
While it's obviously no guarantee, the schedule is set up for the M's to do just that. According to Tankathon, the Mariners have the second-easiest schedule in baseball remaining.
The Mariners opponents moving forward have just a .479 winning percentage. While they do have tough matchups with the Philadelphia Phillies (3), New York Yankees (3), Los Angeles Dodgers (3), Astros (6) and Boston Red Sox (3), they also have nine more matchups with the Los Angeles Angels, seven more with the Oakland Athletics and seven more with the Texas Rangers. Each of those teams are under .500 and give the M's a chance to continue to pile victories together.
However, Seattle already lost two of three to the Marlins and two of three to the underwhelming Toronto Blue Jays, so nothing is a sure thing for Seattle.
On the other side, the Astros have the 13th-easiest schedule. The winning percentage of their combined opponents is .499. They also need to play the Phillies, Mariners (6), Dodgers, Red Sox (6) and Guardians.
The Mariners will be in action again on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels with first pitch coming at 6:38 p.m. PT. The Astros will be playing the Rangers with first pitch coming at 5:10 p.m. PT.
The Rangers are 44-49 on the season. They trail the Mariners by 7.0 games.
