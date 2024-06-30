Mitch Haniger Moves into Tie with Hall of Famer on Special List in Ballpark History
With a third inning home run on Saturday night, Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger tied Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre on an exclusive list in T-Mobile Park history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Mitch Haniger's 56th home run at @TMobilePark ties him with Adrian Beltré for 6th-most home runs in ballpark history.
Though the M's lost 5-1 against the Twins, it was a nice moment for Haniger, who has really struggled this season. Since being traded back to the Mariners this past offseason, he's hit just .214 with a .284 on-base percentage. He's got seven homers and 31 RBI, and he's recently lost playing time in both right field and at designated hitter.
Haniger previously spent five years with the Mariners (2017-2022), becoming an All-Star despite multiple injuries. He also hit a career-high 39 homers in the 2021 season that saw the M's nearly make the playoffs. Though injured much of 2022, he was part of the group that broke the lengthy playoff drought and advanced to the American League Division Series.
Lifetime, he's a .252 hitter with 125 homers. In addition to the Mariners, he's played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants.
As for Beltre, he's going into the Hall of Fame later this summer. He was a four-time All-Star, a five-time Gold Glover and a four-time Silver Slugger. He also amassed more than 3,000 hits. Beltre played for the Mariners for five seasons from 2005-2009. Some of those 56 homers at T-Mobile Park came as a member of the Mariners, while others came with other teams, including the division-rival Texas Rangers.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Andres Munoz is only pitcher in baseball history to accomplish this specific feat