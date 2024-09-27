Seattle Mariners Name Starting Pitcher For Friday's Game, But Don't Know Beyond That
Now that they've been eliminated from the playoff race, the Seattle Mariners aren't sure yet how they'll handle their pitching plans for the final three games of the regular season.
We know that Bryan Woo will start the Friday night game against the Oakland Athletics, but we don't have any idea beyond that yet.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Bryan Woo will start tonight for the Mariners, but they are TBD on the final two games of the season.
While they obviously didn't release the plans yet, it would make perfect sense if the Mariners wanted to shut down Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby for the rest of the year.
The 26-year-old Miller has thrown 180.1 innings this season, a big jump from the 151.0 professional innings he threw a season ago. The 27-year-old Gilbert has thrown 203.0 innings this year, more than the 190.2 he threw in 2023. Kirby has thrown 191.0 innings this year, also the most of his career.
With nothing left to play for, getting those guys an early jump on the offseason could do them good. It also makes sense to not rush back Luis Castillo from his hamstring injury. Castillo injured himself on Sept. 8 and the thought was that he could come back if this last series mattered, but since it doesn't, shutting him down is probably the right call also.
The same can't be said for Woo, who has thrown just 116.1 innings this year. He's made 21 starts because of multiple injured list stints.
If the Mariners do shut pitchers down, Emerson Hancock and Jonathan Diaz could be candidates to start the final two games.
