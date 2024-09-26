Mariners Hall of Famer Gets Joined by Shohei Ohtani in Prestigious Baseball History
Seattle Mariners Hall of Famer (and future National Baseball Hall of Famer) Ichiro Suzuki got some company in the baseball record books on Wednesday night in the form of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.
Playing against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani stole his 56th base of the season. That ties Ichiro for the most-ever stolen bases by a Japanese player in a single MLB season.
Ichiro stole the 51 bags in his 2001 rookie season with the Mariners. In that year, Ichiro won the American League Rookie of the Year and the American League MVP Award. Coming over from Japan, he made an instant impression on the American game and helped lead the Mariners to 116 wins that season.
That is still tied for the all-time record.
One of the best pure hitters in baseball history, Ichiro amassed 3,089 hits in his United States career. He was a lifetime .311 hitter who stole 509 career bases.
In addition to his MVP and Rookie of the Year wins, he was a two-time batting champion, a 10-time Gold Glover, a 10-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger.
Ichiro played parts of 14 seasons with the Mariners, three with the Yankees and three with the Marlins. Remarkably durable throughout his career, he never played less than 136 games in a season until age 44.
He'll get into the Baseball Hall of Fame next July, undoubtedly. The Hall of Fame announcements will come up in January.
Ichiro has been working for the Mariners since his playing career ended.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's win in Houston on Monday night and why it was his favorite win of the year. He also discusses the playoff scenarios and has an in-depth talk with Todd Raleigh, the father of Cal Raleigh, about his son's season, career, upbringing and growth. CLICK HERE:
GOTTA WIN THE ONES YOU SHOULD: If and when the Mariners miss the playoffs this season, they can look no further than the ability to not beat bad teams. CLICK HERE:
NOT DONE YET: Some of the M's top prospects will continue playing this fall in the Arizona Fall League. CLICK HERE to find out who:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: