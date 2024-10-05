Seattle Mariners Name New President of Business Operations
A lot of the attention paid towards the Seattle Mariners in the offseason will be how they add (or don't add) to the team. The franchise missed out on the playoffs for the 22nd time in 23 years and multiple comments from the organization's President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto and team owner/chairman John Stanton guarantee that this offseason will be interesting. One way or another.
But so far, with the playoffs still going on, the most interesting move Seattle has made so far has been to its front office.
The Mariners promoted Kevin Martinez to the position of President of Business Operations on Friday, per a news release from the organization's PR team. Martinez last served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications.
"Over the course of our search, Kevin set himself apart with his creativity, his vision and his passion for our team and our organization," Stanton said in a news release. "I had the opportunity, along with Jeff Raikes, to talk to outstanding candidates from both outside and within our front office. Kevin emerged as the best choice from a tremendously talented group."
According to the news release, Martinez will be responsible for "all aspects of the Mariners business operations."
Martinez has worked for the Seattle organization for 34 years. He's served as Promotions Manager, Director of Promotions and Director of Marketing on top of his aforementioned title of Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications.
"When I joined the this organization 34 years ago I was a long way from Edision, N.J., where I grew up," Martinez said in the news release. "But very quickly Seattle, and this team, became home to me. And it was all about the people, both at the Mariners and in this community. ... I believe our team is on the doorstep of our greates moments and achievements."
Martinez will replace the previous President of Business Operations Catie Griggs, who took on the same role with the Baltimore Orioles on July 8. Griggs left the Mariners organization day before taking the role with the Orioles in an effort to have a job closer to her family on the east coast.
Under Griggs, Seattle hosted the 2024 NHL Winter Classic and the 2023 All-Star Game.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
CUMMINGS SENT OVER TO RAYS IN FINAL PIECE OF AROZARENA DEAL: The "player to be named later" in the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays trade for Randy Arozarena was revealed on Friday. CLICK HERE
FOUR MARINERS UP FOR ALL-MLB HONORS: The Seattle Mariners have three pitchers and one position player on the shortlist for All-MLB selections released on Thursday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS FARM SYSTEM EARNS HIGH PRAISE: The Seattle Mariners prospects received top marks from Bleacher Report at the end of the season. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady