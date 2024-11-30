Seattle Mariners New Hitting Coach Kevin Seitzer Has Simple, But Effective Philosophy
The Seattle Mariners hired former Atlanta Braves hitting coach as their newest hitting coach last week. Seitzer spent nearly a decade as the Braves hitting coach, helping develop stars like Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley.
He also helped Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson to new heights. The team won the World Series in 2021 with him leading the hitting group.
He certainly has the resume for M's fans to get excited about, but fans should also be excited about the refreshingly simple hitting approach that he'll bring to the table.
Speaking this week on the popular "Foul Territory TV" show, Seitzer discussed how the team will be aggressive, focus on the fastball and use the middle of the field.
If that seems simple and basic, it's because it is, but it's what the Mariners lacked for most of 2024. Under previous hitting coach Brant Brown, the team reportedly tried to "eliminate" pitches and spent a lot of time overthinking. Brown was fired in May, but the problems persisted. Only when Edgar Martinez was hired as hitting coach in late August did the team begin to turn it around.
Under Martinez, they did more damage, made more contact and punished pitchers for mistakes. It sounds as if Seitzer is going to bring more of that same approach to the dugout in 2025, and if he does, it will be a welcome development for M's hitters.
The Mariners went 85-77 in 2024, finishing second in the American League West and missing the playoffs by 1.0 game.
