Seattle Mariners Non-Tender Josh Rojas After Gold Glove-Caliber Season
Before the in-season 2023 trade-deadline, the Seattle Mariners acquired then-middle infielder Josh Rojas in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It seemed like the former Houston Astros draft pick would factor into the Mariners plans at second base for 2024. But when the team traded for Jorge Polanco, it became clear that Rojas, along with pre-2024 offseason trade acquisition Luis Urias, would likely be getting the time at third.
Urias hit free agency after clearing waivers in the first few days of the current offseason. And on Friday, Seattle made the decision to move on from Rojas, as well.
The deadline for teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players was 5 p.m. PT. Rojas was estimated to earn around $4 million in arbitration. The Mariners made the decision to non-tender Rojas, making him a free agent, per a news release from the team. The club also non-tendered outfielder Sam Haggerty and relievers JT Chargois and Austin Voth. The moves cleared freed up $8 million, according to a tweet from the Seattle Times' Adam Jude.
Rojas being non-tendered limits Seattle's in-house options for 2024. Gold Glove-winner Dylan Moore could theoretically move over to third. But aside from steals and walk rate, he wouldn't be an offensive improvement over Rojas.
Rojas hit .225 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs in 2024 with 10 steals. Moore hit .201 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs to go with 32 steals.
New trade acquisition Austin Shenton could theoretically play third base, but he has 19 games of major league experience that all came in 2024 with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Seattle now is guaranteed to have different starting second and third baseman in 2025 after the organization declined Jorge Polanco's club option in the first week of the offseason.
The Mariners have been tied to several infielders in the first month post-World Series. Now it's a question about whether or not those rumors have legs.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS NON-TENDER SAM HAGGERTY: The Seattle Mariners decided not to bring back the former New Mexico player after missing most of 2024 with an injury. CLICK HERE
CUBS LOOKING TO TRADE POSSIBLE MARINERS TARGET: A rumored Seattle Mariners target from the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger, is reportedly being made available by his current team. CLICK HERE
ANALYSIS: SASAKI DEAL WOULD SPELL DISASTER FOR MARINERS INTERNATIONAL PROSPECTS: The Seattle Mariners will reportedly make a pitch to sign the Japanese pitcher, but it could set the team back going after future international prospects. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.