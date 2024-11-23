Seattle Mariners Non-Tender Outfielder Sam Haggerty
The deadline for the Seattle Mariners to tender arbitration-eligible players was 5:00 p.m. PT on Friday.
The Mariners had 12 arbitration-eligible players, including four relievers. JT Chargois was another arbitration-eligible bullpen arm but was designated for assignment on Tuesday.
Seattle's first non-tender decision, opting to let go of a veteran outfielder.
Per a report from KPRC Houston anchor Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander on X), the Mariners non-tendered Sam Haggerty.
Haggerty was originally claimed by Seattle off waivers on Jan. 10, 2020, after he was released by the New York Mets on Jan. 8 of the same year. The New Mexico product was originally selected by the Cleveland Guardians (then the Cleveland Indians) in the 24th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.
Haggerty has been mainly a fourth or fifth outfielder for the Mariners since joining the organization. He hasn't played more than 83 games in a singe season in his nearly-five years with the team. His best season came in 2022 when he hit .256 with five home runs and 23 RBIs to go with 13 steals in 83 games played.
Haggerty played eight games for Seattle in 2024 and hit .067 (1-for-15) with an RBI and a steal. He missed most of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.
Haggerty has a career batting average of .234 with nine home runs, 40 RBIs and 33 steals across 191 games played with the Mariners.
Haggerty was estimated to earn $900,000 in arbitration, according to Spotrac. But Seattle's current roster construction spelled out the former New York Mets' fate. The Mariners outfield core is set with Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Victor Robles. Luke Raley, Mitch Haniger and Dominic Canzone all also have the ability to play the outfield.
