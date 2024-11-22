Possible Seattle Mariners Trade Target Cody Bellinger Available, Per Reports
The Seattle Mariners made their first acquisition of the offseason when they acquired infielder Austin Shenton from the Tampa Bay Rays in return for cash considerations.
Shenton was originally drafted by the Mariners in 2019. He was born in Spokane, Wash., and raised in Bellingham, Wash., making him a hometown player and potential fan-favorite.
Even still, he has only 19 major league games to his name, making him a wild card.
However, a more established player for the M's is reportedly on the market as well.
Per a report from Ken Rosenthal, the Cubs want to trade two-time All-Star and 2019 National League Most Valuable Player Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger was linked to the Mariners as far back as the trade deadline. Seattle, at that time, was looking for an outfielder, which they found in the form of former Tampa Bay player Randy Arozarena.
Dipoto, in an end-of-season news conference, affirmed that the primary outfield core of Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Victor Robles is likely going to be the starters going forward.
On the surface, that seems to eliminate the need for Bellinger. But the multi-faceted defender also plays first base and designated hitter, both roles he could fill with Seattle.
The main issue, as is the case with several other players the Mariners have been linked to, is the cost. The 2020 World Series champion is set to earn $27.5 million in 2025 and has a $25 million player option for 2026. And his production has been inconsistent over the last several years.
Bellinger hit .210 with 19 home runs and 68 RBIs in 2022, .307 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs in 2023 and .266 with 18 homers and 78 RBIs in 2024. He also has capped out at 130 games played in 2023 and 2024.
Bellinger is also a left-handed bat, which would be a curious fit to fellow lefty hitter Raley at first base. But, he does have a significantly better clip against southpaw pitching than Raley does. Bellinger batted .298 off of left-handed pitchers with four home runs and 32 RBIs this past season. Raley hit .189 with two homers and four RBIs.
The cost would be the biggest hurdle. The Mariners could sign Christian Walker for less than what Bellinger would earn in 2025. Pete Alonso would also be marginally more expensive despite producing better numbers than Bellinger.
Seattle and Chicago executives Dipoto and Jed Hoyer reportedly were spot conversing during the MLB GM Meetings that took place from Nov. 5-7 in San Antonio.
Maybe Bellinger was a player discussed. Or maybe it was middle infielder Nico Hoerner. Regardless, it seems like something has been discussed between the two teams.
Time will tell whether or not those discussions lead to any actual moves.
