Seattle Mariners Now Creeping Back into Wild Card Race as Minnesota Twins Falter
The Seattle Mariners closed out a 10-game road trip on Sunday with a 10-4 win against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Mariners went 5-5 on the road trip before getting the day off on Monday.
It wasn't the most ideal road trip for Seattle. All five of its losses came by two runs or less, four were by one run, and three were walk-offs.
But the road trip was enough to give the Mariners a puncher's chance at the playoffs with 18 games left in the season.
And they got some more help on Monday.
Seattle's AL West rivals, the Los Angeles Angels, beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2. The loss dropped the Twins to 76-68 on the year and moved the Mariners up the wild card standings.
The loss tied Seattle with the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers for three games behind Minnesota in the standings.
Both the Tigers and the Red Sox own the tiebreakers over the Mariners, meaning Seattle is the third team out of the last Wild Card spot.
The Mariners will begin a nine-game homestead starting at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres. They're 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first-place in the AL West.
Seattle has a fighting chance at the playoffs, which is more than it looked like it had even a week ago. It will take significant help from those around them, but there is a chance.
And sometimes a chance is all it takes.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS DFA POWER-HITTING MINOR LEAGUER: The Seattle Mariners claimed Austin Kitchen off waivers and designated power-hitting minor league veteran Jason Vosler for assignment in a corresponding move on Monday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS LOOKING TO MAKE GROUND AGAINST PADRES: The Seattle Mariners will have two of their best pitchers on the mound for two home games against the San Diego Padres. CLICK HERE
MARINERS TAKING NOTICEABLE JUMPS UNDER NEW REGIME: The Seattle Mariners have been a significantly better offense since manage Dan Wilson and hitting coach Edgar Martinez joined the team. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady