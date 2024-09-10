Seattle Mariners Looking to Gain Some Ground With Games Against San Diego Padres
The Seattle Mariners are set to begin a nine-game homestead starting at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres.
The Mariners and the Padres will play the second of a pair of two-game series this season. The first of the pair was on July 9-10 in San Diego. Seattle won 8-3 and 2-0.
A lot of things are different this time around.
When the two sides last played, San Diego was missing its franchise star Fernando Tatis Jr. and its ace starting pitcher Yu Darvish.
The latter of the two will take on the Mariners in the first of the two-game stretch.
Sept. 10 (Tuesday) — George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Yu Darvish (San Diego)
Darvish will make just his second start since May 29 after spending more than three months on the injured list due to a variety of ailments.
Darvish wasn't able to shake the rust in his first outing back since Sept. 4. He allowed three earned runs in 2.2 innings pitched off four hits, including a home run, and gave up two free bases.
Darvish had just three quality starts in 11 outings before his injuries.
Kirby regained his form after struggling with inconsistencies in August on his last start on Sept. 4. He struck out nine batters, allowed two earned runs and gave up no free bases.
Sept. 11 (Wednesday) — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Michael King (San Diego)
Woo is coming off two straight starts when he either went less than six innings or allowed four earned runs. Before that, he went either to or through the seventh inning in six consecutive outings. He's struck out at least five batters in six of his last seven starts.
King has shown some wear as the season has progressed. He's had a quality start in just half of his last six outings. But he's also struck out at least six batters in five of his last six appearances. The last time King started against the Mariners, he went six innings and allowed two runs (one earned) and struck out nine batters.
Seattle is 4.5 games out of first place in the American League West and 3.5 games out of the third AL Wild Card spot.
Starting the homestead off with a sweep against the Padres could be the beginning of what ends up being Seattle's playoff push.
