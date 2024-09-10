Seattle Mariners DFA Power-Hitting Veteran To Bolster Pitching Depth
The Seattle Mariners will start a nine-game homestand at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres.
Going into Monday, the Mariners were 4.5 games out of first place in the American League West and 3.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.
Seattle has passed the deadline to add any new players for a potential playoff run. But that doesn't mean it can't add some depth as it gets ready for its playoff push.
The Mariners claimed left-handed reliever Austin Kitchen and optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and designated Jason Vosler for assignment in a corresponding move on Monday.
Kitchen was signed by the Colorado Rockies as an undrafted free agent out of Coastal Carolina in 2021. He spent three years with the Rockies' farm system before being claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins on June 24 of this season.
Kitchen made his major league debut with Miami on July 30. He's made five appearances for the Marlins (one start). He has a 14.14 ERA and has allowed 12 runs (11 earned) off 16 hits in seven total innings pitched during those four outings.
Vosler is a long-time professional. He was drafted in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. Vosler has played a total of 107 major league games since the 2021 season with the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Seattle. He played 10 games with the Mariners this season and batted .179 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.
Vosler was a utility man for the Mariners and Rainiers this season. He batted .299 with 28 home runs and 98 RBIs in 111 games with Tacoma this season.
Kitchen will give Seattle some much-needed left-handed depth. If Luis Castillo is out for an extended period of time with his hamstring injury, then the Mariners will need to make some roster moves to its pitching staff to make up for the loss.
Vosler is an experienced utility player who will likely find a new home sooner rather than later.
