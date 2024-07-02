Another Prominent Trade Target Could Be Off Market For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners are in clear need of offensive upgrades at the trade deadline, but the real question is: Who is actually available?
On Sunday, we learned that New York Mets' slugger Pete Alonso is likely not going anywhere, and we also have been told that Blue Jays' sluggers Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette likely aren't either.
That report came from Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
The Blue Jays, whose season is already on the brink, plan to place starter Yusei Kikuchi, catcher Danny Jansen, reliever Yimi Garcia, DH Justin Turner and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the trade block. Yet, they still want to make one last run with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. They should be staying until at least this winter, if not next summer.
The Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East and it's mildly surprising to hear that they want to hold onto both players. Both are under contract through only 2025 and the Jays seem unlikely to be able to lock up both long-term.
Nightengale is certainly right though in that they could surely find suitors in the offseason if they do decide to blow it up, however the price would likely come down as team control length diminishes.
Guerrero Jr. is hitting .297 this year with a .375 on-base percentage. He's got 13 homers and 50 RBI. Bichette is struggling mightily this year, hitting just .234 with four homers and 28 RBI. He has an OPS+ of just 78, which is worse than Julio Rodriguez's frustrating 84.
The Blue Jays will be in town to take on the Mariners next weekend. The Mariners will open up a new series with the Orioles first.
