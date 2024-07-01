Seattle Mariners' OF Gives Incredibly Honest Team Assessment After Loss to Twins
Seattle Mariners' outfielder Luke Raley offered a blunt assessment of where the Mariners are at following an infuriating 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Luke Raley: "Our timely hitting has been atrocious, to be honest. I mean, I'm at the forefront of it -- first inning, I had a great opportunity [with runners on] second and third, and I mean, you just can't just can't strike out on three pitches. It's just embarrassing."
Raley is referring to an at-bat in the first inning of Sunday's game in which he had second and third with two outs against Joe Ryan but ended up fanning. Furthermore, his team assessment is not wrong. The M's were 4-18 with runners in scoring position on Sunday, continuing a frustrating trend of the weekend.
Seattle currently has the lowest team batting average in all of baseball (.218) and stranded 12 men in Sunday's loss.
The M's are going to have to figure out how to get the big hit if they are going to accomplish their goal of winning the American League West for the first time since 2001. They lead the division by 3.5 games right now but have seen a 10-game lead evaporate to that over just 12 days.
Though Raley took accountability, he's hardly been the biggest problem for the Mariners. He's hitting .261 this season, which leads Mariners regulars. He also went 3-for-5 in the Sunday loss.
The Mariners are off on Monday but will take on the Baltimore Orioles for a big series beginning on Tuesday.
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) M's trade target reportedly could be off market
2) MLB Insider says Seattle Mariners have already started making calls ahead of trade deadline