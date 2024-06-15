Seattle Seahawks First-Round Pick Throws Out First Pitch at M's Game
While the Seattle Mariners win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night was certainly awesome to see, it was also great to see Seattle Seahawks' first-round draft pick Byron Murphy II in attendance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.
The Mariners posted the video of his pitch on their social media channels.
From the trenches to the diamond
We’re fired up to have @Seahawks first-round pick @ByronMurphyII and members of their 2024 NFL Draft class at the ballpark tonight.
Murphy didn't look all that comfortable throwing but luckily he gets paid to hit the quarterback and stop the run rather than throw fastballs. Selected with the No. 16 pick in this year's draft, Murphy will help anchor the interior of the defensive line under new head coach Mike McDonald.
Per his resume at the University of Texas:
A three-year defensive lineman who played in 39 games with 16 starts ... named a 2023 second-team All-American by the Associated Press and Sporting News … the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year … a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2023 by the conference’s coaches, AP and Phil Steele … earned honorable mention Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2021 ... selected to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in 2022 ... named to the 2023 Academic All-Big 12 Second Team ... 2021-22 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team honoree ... three-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (fall 2021, spring 2022, spring 2023).
As for the Mariners, they beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Friday night to take a 6.5 game lead in the American League West. They'll be back in action with Texas on Saturday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. PT.
