Seattle Mariners Now Lead the American League in This Impressive Category in 2024
The Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night thanks to a walk-off double from outfielder Mitch Haniger in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Haniger's hit helped salvage the three-game set against the Tigers but the M's still lost two of three in total. With the win, they are now 60-56 and tied for first place in the American League West. They are seeking their first division title since the 2001 season.
With their lack of offense and sometimes questionable in-game decision making, the M's have been a very frustrating team in 2024. That said, you can't say that this team doesn't have a flare for the dramatic.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
The @Mariners lead the American League with 8 walk-off wins this season, trailing only Miami (9) for the @MLB lead.
The M's play in a lot of close games, which leads to a lot of opportunities for walk-off wins. They have two walk-off wins on this homestand alone, as they also beat the Philadelphia Phillies on a walk-off walk last Saturday.
For all their warts, the M's do have a certain resolve late in games that leads you to believe that they always have a chance, but it would be nice to see that same resolve in innings 1-through-8.
The M's will be back in action on Friday night when they host the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. PT. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will pitch for New York while youngster Bryce Miller goes for Seattle.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the series win over the Phillies and the possibility of giving Victor Robles a contract extension. Furthermore, we break down Jerry Dipoto's comments on 'The Wheelhouse' and talk with Ty Dane Gonzalez of "Locked on Mariners" and our own Teren Kowatsch. CLICK HERE:
HELLO, MATILDA: Mariners closer Andres Munoz apparently travels with his rescue cat, Matila?! He's even more of a fan-favorite now. CLICK HERE:
CANZONE BACK: The Mariners have brought back outfielder Dominic Canzone after more than a month on the injured list. Here's a look at what he did on his rehab assignment and more. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: