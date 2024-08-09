Seattle Mariners Outfielder Returns From Injury
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners made some roster moves before Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers and may have got a little bit of a boost to the lineup in the process.
The Mariners activated outfielder Dominic Canzone from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Jason Vosler back down to the team's Triple-A affiliate Tacoma Rainiers in a corresponding move.
Seattle also recalled right-handed reliever Eduard Bazardo and optioned Jonathan Hernandez to Triple-A.
Canzone has been on the IL with a right adductor strain since July 10. He was sent to the Rainiers on a rehab assignment on Aug. 1.
Canzone played six games for Tacoma during his rehab stint and hit .375 (9-for-24) with the Rainiers. He had three home runs and six RBIs during that stretch — including a go-ahead homer on Wednesday.
Since Canzone went on the IL — the Mariners added Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner to the team via trades. Seattle will also face a lot of left-handed pitching the next few days against the New York Mets. Canzone's playing opportunities might be more limited compared to when he got hurt.
"With the lefties going the first couple games of the Mets series — we might not see him start but it's a bat off the bench," Mariners manager Scott Servais said in a pregame interview Thursday. "Somebody that's got big-time power potential and can do some damage there. We'll get him going. He'll get opportunities. He may show up in the game tonight. We'll wait and see what the game presents. But he's healthy, he feels good an we're anxious to get him back out there."
Canzone is hitting .211 this season with seven home runs and 14 RBIs. If Canzone can continue to show some of the power he in Tacoma he might see his playing time increase during the final stretch of the season.
