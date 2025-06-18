Bryan Woo Joins Randy Johnson and Felix Hernandez in Elite Seattle Mariners History
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners earned their fourth win in five games with an 8-0 triumph against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners cruised to victory off a dominant two-headed attack by catcher Cal Raleigh and starting pitcher Bryan Woo. Both players' performances accounted for notable history.
Woo threw seven innings in the win. He struck out six, walked two, hit a batter and allowed just one hit.
Tuesday marked the 14th consecutive start of six or more innings for Woo. He's gone six innings or more in every start this season. According to postgame notes shared by Mariners PR on "X," he's the first Mariners starting pitcher to have 14 or more consecutive outings of at least six innings since Felix Hernandez had 18 in 2014. He's also the first starting pitcher to begin the season with at 14 or more six-plus inning starts in a row since Randy Johnson had 20 in 1993.
Woo has been a pinnacle of consistency on a Seattle rotation that has been ransacked with injuries this season. Three starters — Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryce Miller — have had respective stints on the injured list this season. The team has used nine starting pitchers this season after using seven all of last season. The Mariners are still yet to go a full turn through the rotation of Gilbert, Kirby, Woo, Miller and Luis Castillo.
Woo is on his way to the first All-Star selection of his three-year career. He has a 3.12 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 89.1 innings pitched.
The Mariners are now 37-35 and will finish out the series with the Red Sox on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
