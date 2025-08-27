Seattle Mariners Offense Does Something Not Seen All Season in Back-and-Forth Affair
The Seattle Mariners suffered a tough 7-6 defeat on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. The San Diego Padres took a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning, getting to Luis Castillo in a big way, but the M's rallied to take a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth on a pair of three-run home runs by Randy Arozarena and Eugenio Suarez.
San Diego promptly scored two runs in the sixth to take the lead back, and though the M's threatened again, they couldn't break through.
The home runs by Arozarena and Suarez represented a feat that the M's hadn't accomplished all season, according to Mariners PR:
Randy Arozarena and Eugenio Suárez each hit 3-run home runs in the 5th inning, marking the first time the Mariners have hit multiple 3+ run HR in the same inning since Aug. 2, 2024 vs. Philadelphia when Justin Turner (grand slam) and Luke Raley (3-run) did so.
On Arozarena
The home run was his 25th of the season, a new career-high. Acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline in 2024, he's now hitting .239 with a .784 OPS. He has 24 steals to go along with this 24 home runs.
He also made the All-Star Game this season, marking his second appearance in the Midsummer Classic.
On Suarez
Re-acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline this season, Suarez now has 41 home runs and 101 RBIs - his fourth season of 100 RBIs or more. He's hitting .235 and has five home runs since coming back to Seattle.
A 12-year veteran of the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Mariners and Diamondbacks, he's a .247 lifetime hitter with 317 blasts.
Playoff situation
The loss was a critical one for the M's on multiple fronts. At 71-62, they dropped to two games back of the Boston Red Sox for the first wild card spot and 1.5 games back of the New York Yankees for the second one. Though they still hold wild card spot number three, the M's are now just three games ahead of the Kansas City Royals, who also won on Tuesday.
The Mariners are still 1.5 games back in the American League West, failing to capitalize on a Houston Astros loss.
What's next
The Mariners will take on the Padres again on Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo will pitch against Yu Darvish.
