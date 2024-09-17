Seattle Mariners Offense On Solid Run Over Last Two Weeks
The Seattle Mariners are in the middle of a playoff push with 12 games remaining.
The Mariners remaining series are against the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics - with the Yankees coming up first at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle was 4.5 games out of first place in the American League West and 2.5 games out of the third AL Wild Card spot entering its off day on Monday.
For the Mariners to make the playoffs, everyone needs to be playing their best baseball for the last week-and-a-half of the season.
So it's a good thing that the offense is playing like one of the best ones in the league.
Over the Mariners' last 11 games (Sept. 4-15), they have a .292 batting average, have scored 67 runs, have connected for 112 hits (43 extra-base hits) have 185 total bases and have an OPS of .858. All of those stats rank first in the league over that span, per Mariners PR.
Seattle has an 8-3 record since Sept. 4.
Seattle has also hit 15 home runs during that stretch — tied for the third most in the league with the Colorado Rockies behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (18) and Arizona Diamondbacks (17).
The Mariners have been one of the worst offenses in the league for most of the season, sometimes historically bad.
But it seems that now, under the tutelage of new hitting instructor Edgar Martinez and the managing of Dan Wilson (both hired Aug. 22), the offense has finally found its groove.
The hope now is that Seattle can sustain it at least through the end of the season. And that it's not too late to matter when it comes to making the playoffs.
