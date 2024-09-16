Randy Arozarena Makes History in Seattle Mariners Win on Sunday
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners made it through the second leg of a nine-game homestead with a series win against the Texas Rangers.
The Mariners capped off the series with their best win of the homestead — a 7-0 victory on Sunday.
Seattle improved to four games over .500 (77-73) and stayed within 4.5 games of the top spot in the American League West and 2.5 games out of the last AL Wild Card spot.
The Mariners hit two home runs on Sunday. The first was a three-run shot by Mitch Garver in the bottom of the first that gave Seattle a 3-0 lead.
The second one made history.
Randy Arozarena launched a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the seventh. That hit gave the Mariners a 5-0 lead and also placed Arozarena in a very prestigious category.
Arozarena's homer was his 20th of the season — and guaranteed him his fourth-consecutive 20-home run, 20-steal season.
The only other player in the league to have four consecutive 20/20 seasons since 2021 is Cleveland Guardians third baseman and six-time All-Star Jose Ramirez.
Arozarena and Ramirez both share that streak, but Arozarena placed himself in another category all on his own.
Ramirez has joined the 20/20 (and 30/30 clubs) several times over his 12-year career.
But Arozarena is the only player in MLB history to accomplish the 20/20 mark in each of his first four full seasons.
Arozarena made his professional debut in 2019 but played his first full season in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Rays. He won the AL Rookie of the Year for that season.
Something else that Arozarena has accomplished is making the postseason every single year of his career dating back to his debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019.
Hopefully Sunday's game, and Arozarena's homer, helps continue that pattern for the Mariners.
