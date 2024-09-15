Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Continues to Make History
SEATTLE — It feels like a broken record at this point, but it happened again.
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh made some individual and team history.
It's easy to name what records or stats that Raleigh hasn't touched for Seattle this season.
Defensive runs saved? He leads the league. Runners caught stealing? Top of the MLB in that, too. Most RBIs in a single season by a Mariners catcher? Raleigh's got that on lock. Most home runs by a catcher through their first four seasons? Mike Piazza's the only one Raleigh trails. Thirty home run seasons Raleigh's got two of them.
With Raleigh's power-hitting reputation, it's understandable to not think of the fourth-year catcher as a player who gets walked a lot. But he's the best Seattle player at that, too.
Raleigh has drawn 66 walks this season for the Mariners — the most on the team by a wide margin. His backup Mitch Garver has the second-most on the team with 52.
And Raleigh just set another personal-best in that very category.
Raleigh drew four walks during Saturday's 5-4 win against the Texas Rangers. Raleigh already had his single-game career high in that stat with his third in the bottom of the seventh inning. But he tacked on one more for good measure in the bottom of the ninth. That walk set Randy Arozarena with a bases-loaded situation, which translated to a walk-off RBI single that gave Seattle the win.
According to Mariners PR, the only other catcher in team history to be walked four or more times in a single game was Dave Valle — all the way back on May 4, 1993, against the Boston Red Sox.
This latest page of the record book isn't the flashiest that Raleigh has etched his name in. But it just highlights how multi-faceted of a player he is.
And this likely won't be the last record Raleigh sets before all is said and done.

