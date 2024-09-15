Seattle Mariners First Baseman Justin Turner on Impressive Streak
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners' 5-4 win against the Texas Rangers was important.
The Mariners avoided losing ground to the Houston Astros and remained 4.5 games out of first place in the American League West. Seattle's win also made it just 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the final AL Wild Card spot.
With 13 games left in the season, every contest until the Mariners are mathematically eliminated or until they make the postseason feels do-or-die.
Seattle will need every player on the roster to make an impact if it hopes to make the postseason. One-through-nine in the lineup, starters to bullpen on the pitching staff. Whomever you point out of the 28 players the Mariners have, they need to play their best.
So it's a good thing that one Seattle player has been as consistent as they come over the last 10 games.
Mariners first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner went 2-for-4 during Saturday's win against Texas. One of those hits was a double.
That performance at the plate upped Turner's on-base streak to 10 contests. When you expand that stat to the entire month of September, Turner has reached base safely in 11 out of 12 games played entering Sunday.
During Turner's streak, he's gone without a hit three times. But he's managed to reach bases in other ways. He's drawn four total walks in the trio of contests he didn't have a base hit. One of those walks was intentional.
During his 10-game stretch, Turner is 10-for-36 (.278) with an RBI and has scored 10 times.
Turner is a 16-year major league veteran and a former World Series champion. He knows what it takes to win at the highest level of the sport.
Hopefully for Seattle, the rest of the lineup is taking notes from the two-time All Star.
