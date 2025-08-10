Seattle Mariners Offense Putting Up Numbers Never Before Seen in Baseball History
The Seattle Mariners have been rolling since the trade deadline, going 8-1 and vaulting up the American League standings.
Entering play on Sunday, the M's are now just 0.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. Furthermore, they are tied for the top wild card spot with the Boston Red Sox.
And they've been winning with a combination of speed and power that's never been seen in baseball history, according to @OptaSTATS:
Last 10 games for the @Mariners' offense:
20 home runs
20 stolen bases
0 caught stealing
They're the first team in MLB history to have a 10-game span with at least 20 homers and 20 steals while not being caught stealing.
Seattle hit three home runs in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, getting two blasts from Julio Rodriguez and one from Cal Raleigh. Raleigh now has 44 home runs, which is the most in baseball.
They also stole two bases, getting one from J.P. Crawford and one from Josh Naylor. Naylor, who is one of the slowest runners in the sport, now has 22 steals. He has 11 steals in just 14 games with the M's.
The Mariners will go for a sweep of the Rays on Sunday afternoon when they send All-Star right-hander Bryan Woo to the mound.
Woo has put together a fantastic season, going 9-6 with a 3.02 ERA. He'll be opposed by right-hander Adrian Houser, who is 6-3 with a 2.54 ERA. The Rays acquired him in a trade deadline deal with the Chicago White Sox.
