Seattle Mariners on Franchise-Best Stretch Not Seen in Several Years
The Seattle Mariners are hitting their best stride of the season at the perfect time.
The Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 1-0 on Tuesday for their season-high eighth-straight victory. The M's are 10-1 since the July 31 MLB trade deadline and entered Wednesday tied for first place in the American League West, and 1.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the top wild card spot. The win improved the M's' record to 67-53.
According to a postgame post by Mariners PR on "X," this streak is the best in two years, and it's coming at a similar point in the season the last one did, too.
It's the first eight-game win streak Seattle has had since two respective stretches of that ilk from Aug. 2-11, 2023, and Aug. 15-22, 2023.
In 2023, the Mariners missed the playoffs by one game. They finished 88-74 and the Toronto Blue Jays made it as the final wild card team with an 89-73 record. Seattle finished two games behind Houston and the Texas Rangers in its division, who both made the playoffs. Texas won the World Series that season.
The only team in baseball with a better record over this stretch is the Milwaukee Brewers, who are a perfect 11-0 and occupy the top seed in the National League. The Mariners and Astros are three games out of the top seed in the American League, which Toronto (70-50) currently occupies.
Seattle will look to win its fourth consecutive series and extend its win streak to nine games in Game 2 against the Baltimore Orioles at 3:35 p.m. PT on Wednesday.
