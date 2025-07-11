Seattle Mariners on the Wrong Side of Brutal History in Loss to Yankees
NEW YORK - The Seattle Mariners suffered a brutal defeat on Thursday night, surrendering a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning to lose 6-5 against the New York Yankees in 10-innings.
The loss was made even tougher considering that Bryan Woo carried a no-hitter into that eighth inning, and the M's handed a 5-1 lead to Matt Brash and Andres Munoz, who weren't able to get it done. The loss dropped the Mariners to 48-45, and put them at one game back of the Boston Red Sox for the third and final wild card spot.
It also put them at the forefront of some very tough history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Yankees are the first team to win a game where they had no hits & trailed by 5+ runs through 7 innings since the Pirates on 6/24/1977
Those are the only two such wins in at least the expansion era (1961) (h/t @EliasSports)
The Mariners were swept in New York, considering their historic troubles against the Yankees. Since the 2014 season, the Mariners have lost or split 18 of the last 21 series against the American League foes.
Seattle will be back in action on Friday night, and the test will only get tougher, as they take on the Detroit Tigers, who are the best team in the American League. Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal will take the ball in Game 1 of the series while former All-Star Luis Castillo toes the rubber for the Mariners.
First pitch is 4:10 p.m. PT.
