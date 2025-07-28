Seattle Mariners Can't Create Offense, Split Series in 4-1 Loss to Los Angeles Angels
The Seattle Mariners had a major opportunity in front of them to pull of a series win and gain a game on the Houston Astros in the American League West on Sunday. Instead, the Mariners fell 4-1 to the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Seattle fell to 56-50 with the loss, remained four games behind the Astros in the division and fell a half-game behind the Boston Red Sox for the second AL Wild Card spot. The Mariners are now tied with AL West rivals, the Texas Rangers, for the final Wild Card spot and second place in the division.
"Not able to get too much offense going," M's manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "Just a couple of hits. ... Just a tough way to end a good series, but we take it now to Sacramento and start a new one tomorrow."
Seattle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and Los Angeles starter Kyle Hendricks engaged in a pitching duel that lasted through the first four innings of the game. Nolan Schanuel was the first base runner of the game after he hit a single off Gilbert in the bottom of the fourth.
The Mariners had a chance to score the first runs of the game in the top of the fifth with runners on the corners and two outs. Both were left stranded.
The Angels took advantage of Seattle's missed opportunities in the bottom of the fifth. Travis d'Arnaud drew a controversial seven-pitch walk that included called balls that showed up as strikes on the MLB Gameday and Roku broadcast. Luis Rengifo was also walked after that and Gustavo Campero was hit by a pitch to give Los Angeles bases loaded with no outs.
d'Arnaud scored on a fielder's choice, Rengifo scored on a wild pitch and Mike Trout hit a two-out, two-run home run to center field to bolster the Angels' lead to 4-0. Trout's home run gave him over 1,000 career RBIs.
Gilbert's day was done after the fifth. He finished with seven strikeouts, three walks, hit a batter and allowed four earned runs on three hits (one home run).
"I started pretty good, felt pretty good. But not really sure (what went wrong)," Gilbert said after the game. "Got to go back and look. Could be a release point thing, not really sure. Just slightly out of wack there and didn't really make an adjustment to get it back."
The Mariners were retired in order in the sixth and ninth innings and left a runner stranded at second in the eighth.
Seattle's only run came via Cal Raleigh's 41st homer of the season — a solo shot to center field in the top of the seventh for the eventual final of 4-1.
The M's finished with just two hits. They went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded three runners.
The Mariners will close out their seven-game road trip with a three-game series against the Athletics, which begins at 7:05 p.m. PT on Monday. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle and JP Sears will start for the Athletics.
