Seattle Mariners on Wrong Side of Team History Not Seen in 34 Years vs. Toronto Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners lost against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon by a score of 9-1 at T-Mobile Park. The loss completed a three-game sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays and dropped the M's to 22-17 overall.
While Seattle still enters play on Monday in first place in the American League West, it's a sour way to end what has been a very solid last month of play.
According to Mariners PR, the sweep also marked some undesirable history for the M's:
- The Mariners drop the final game of the 3-game series against the Blue Jays 9-1…the last time Seattle has been swept in a 3-game home series against Toronto was July 5-7, 1991 at the Kingdome.
The Mariners took two of three games from Toronto at Rogers Centre in April, but they now finish the year at 2-4 against them. That could loom large if the two teams are battling each other for a playoff berth or wild card seeding at the end of the year.
Seattle will open up a new series on Monday night against the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PT. The Yankees are 23-17, lead the American League East, and just took a three-game series from the Athletics in West Sacramento.
Aaron Judge enters the series hitting a stellar .409 through 40 games. Seattle will send right-hander Emerson Hancock to the mound while the Yankees counter with Clarke Schmidt.
Hancock is 1-1 with a 5.70 ERA.
