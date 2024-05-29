Mariners Open Up Exciting Fan Contest For 25th Anniversary of T-Mobile Park

.@TMobilePark turns 2️⃣5️⃣ this year!



We’re taking your vote to determine the greatest plays, moments and memories in our ballpark’s history. The top 10 moments will be revealed during our postgame fireworks show on July 19.



Vote today ➡️ https://t.co/8JcZIyQ2fW pic.twitter.com/pa37X0HreN