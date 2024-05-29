Mariners Open Up Exciting Fan Contest For 25th Anniversary of T-Mobile Park
T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners, is turning 25 years old this summer and the team wants to hear from the fans about the best ballpark memories in those 25 years.
The Mariners have launched an awesome fan contest where you can vote on any of several great moments in ballpark history.
By clicking the link below, you can watch highlights of all the nominees and choose from your favorites:
.@TMobilePark turns 25 this year!
We’re taking your vote to determine the greatest plays, moments and memories in our ballpark’s history. The top 10 moments will be revealed during our postgame fireworks show on July 19.
The memories to choose from include the first game at T-Mobile (then Safeco Field) in 1999, Ichiro breaking the all-time single-season hit record, Felix Hernandez's perfect game, Cal Raleigh's drought-busting home run in 2022 and countless others.
There are also some key moments that were omitted, and we'll have more on those in a post here soon. Nonetheless, despite the M's only making the playoffs twice since 2001, they have produced some pretty special memories. Any of these moments would make for great inclusion in the special July ceremony.
The M's are currently 30-26 and in first place in the American League West. They'll look to make more special memories on Wednesday night against the Astros. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as George Kirby pitches against Justin Verlander.
The M's are coming off a 4-2 win on Tuesday night, which included a game-winning single from Julio Rodriguez.
